Chargers' Casey Hayward: Had calf rolled up on
Hayward said Monday that he missed the final drive of last week's loss to Denver because his calf was rolled up on earlier in the fourth quarter, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hayward's practice participation this week should reveal whether the calf injury is still bothering him. He'll hope to heal up in time to face the Raiders on Sunday.
