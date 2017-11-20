Hayward secured two interceptions and four tackles in the 54-24 stomp Sunday against the Bills.

Hayward victimized Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, catching two rather easy interceptions in what amounted to an utterly dominant performance by the defense in the first half. While Hayward hasn't put together numbers similar to his breakout 2016, he's played well enough to be in line for a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl this season.