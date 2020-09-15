Hayward recorded a career-high 12 tackles in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Coming into Sunday's game, Hayward's previous career-high mark in tackles (eight) came all the way back in his first season with the Chargers. A bevy of short throws and hand-offs by Joe Burrow in his first career start allowed for Hayward to play closer to the line of scrimmage than he typically does, and he capitalized on it with an influx of tackles. The unique scenario will surely look like an outlier, particularly next week against a dangerous Chiefs offense.