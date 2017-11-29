Chargers' Casey Hayward: Leaves team for personal matter
Hayward is in Georgia with his family after the death of his younger brother in a car accident earlier this week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he isn't sure when the cornerback will rejoin the team. Our condolences go to Hayward and his family.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Another interception in win•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Intercepts two passes in dominant win•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Snags first interception of season•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Absent from Sunday's game•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...