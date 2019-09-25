Play

Hayward did not practice Wednesday to a back injury.

Hayward has played 100 percent of snaps on defense in each of the Chargers' three games this season. The severity of his back issue remains undisclosed. If the shutdown corner were to miss any time, Desmond King would likely slot into the starting lineup.

