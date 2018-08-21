Chargers' Casey Hayward: May have injured hamstring
Hayward left Tuesday's practice with an apparent hamstring injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
While covering teammate Mike Williams on a go route, Hayward pulled up and grabbed at his hamstring. Since signing with the Chargers during the 2016 offseason, Hayward has put together back-to-back second-team All-Pro campaigns, accumulating 98 tackles and 11 interceptions without missing a game. Due to his prowess as an IDP, this potential injury could hinder his prospects to begin the regular season.
