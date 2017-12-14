Chargers' Casey Hayward: Questionable for Week 15
Hayward is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs with a calf injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports. "We held [Hayward] out [of practice]," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. "He had more soreness in his calf, and it kind of worked its way down to the Achilles so we held him out."
Hayward had been a healthy participant in the Chiefs' practices all week before appearing on the injury report Thursday. A similar injury afflicted Hayward two weeks ago, but he ultimately suited up days later for the Chargers' win over the Browns. Lynn is similarly hopeful that Hayward will be able to shake off the latest setback to take the field Saturday, but if the veteran is sidelined, Michael Davis would pick up his first career start at cornerback.
