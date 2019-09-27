Chargers' Casey Hayward: Questionable vs. Miami
Hayward (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Hayward was held out of practice this week due to a back injury. It remains unclear when he suffered it, as the cornerback has played every single snap for the Chargers so far this season. It looks like Hayward may end up being a game-time call this weekend.
