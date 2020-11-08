Hayward is active heading into Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Hayward had an injury scare during last Sunday's meltdown against the Broncos, though he was capable of returning to full participation in practice by midweek. Coach Anthony Lynn described Hayward's availability as a "fluid situation" Friday, but the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback is currently considered healthy enough to suit up for his eighth start of 2020. He'll be tasked with slowing down Las Vegas' Derek Carr, who has thrown to a sterling 14:2 TD:INT on the year.