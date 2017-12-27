Chargers' Casey Hayward: Recovers fumble he forced Sunday
Hayward had two solo tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Jets.
Hayward has posted over three tackles in a game just three times through 15 outings this season, so he relies on other forms of contribution to boost his stat line. This was his first forced fumble since the 2012 season, but he has now reached 20 pass breakups for the second consecutive season, and he's one shy of matching his career high.
