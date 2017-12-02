Hayward (calf/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hayward left to be with his family in Georgia earlier this week following the death of his younger brother, and has yet to return to the team. There is no clear indication on whether the 28-year-old will be available to play Sunday, and understandably so. Rookie Desmond King would likely step in if Hayward ultimately is unable to play.