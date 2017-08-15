Play

Hayward (ankle) started in Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Seahawks.

Hayward injured his ankle during the Chargers' offseason training activities, and the team has been silent on his status thus far during training camp. However, his participation in Sunday's preseason opener indicates he is on track to play Week 1. The 27-year-old saw ten snaps during the contest.

