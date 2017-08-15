Chargers' Casey Hayward: Returns to action
Hayward (ankle) started in Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Seahawks.
Hayward injured his ankle during the Chargers' offseason training activities, and the team has been silent on his status thus far during training camp. However, his participation in Sunday's preseason opener indicates he is on track to play Week 1. The 27-year-old saw ten snaps during the contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined during Tuesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Injures left ankle during team drills•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns Pro Bowl nod in first season with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns league-leading sixth interception•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Snags interception in win•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Records pix-sick in loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...