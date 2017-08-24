Chargers' Casey Hayward: Returns to practice
Hayward (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The hamstring injury wasn't viewed as severe, so it's not surprising to see him return at this point. There has been no indication on whether the 27-year-old will play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Rams, but even if he does suit up expect the Chargers to maintain some caution.
