Hayward remained sidelined for the second day of mandatory minicamp Wednesday due to a hip injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hayward has displayed his ball-hawking abilities the past two seasons, racking up four interceptions last year to back up a seven-pick campaign in 2016. While his offseason will be temporarily on hold as he deals with some soreness, there's nothing at this point to suggest the issue will leak into the regular season.