Hayward recorded his first interception of the 2017 season Sunday in the 21-0 win over the Broncos.

While Hayward hasn't put up gaudy interception totals following a breakout 2016 campaign, team's have hardly targeted the 28-year-old, in large part because of his ability to shut down his opposition week in and week out.

