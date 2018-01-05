Chargers' Casey Hayward: Solidifies second consecutive season on All-Pro team
Hayward tallied 40 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 22 passes defended in 2017.
Hayward was voted second-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season, perhaps underscoring another dominant campaign from the 28-year-old. Hayward has clearly emerged as one of the better cover corners since coming over from Green Bay in 2016, but he likely doesn't post enough consistent counting numbers to be a reliable IDP asset in shallow leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Recovers fumble he forced Sunday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Active Saturday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Expected to play Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Remains in Georgia, questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Leaves team for personal matter•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.