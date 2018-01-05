Hayward tallied 40 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 22 passes defended in 2017.

Hayward was voted second-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season, perhaps underscoring another dominant campaign from the 28-year-old. Hayward has clearly emerged as one of the better cover corners since coming over from Green Bay in 2016, but he likely doesn't post enough consistent counting numbers to be a reliable IDP asset in shallow leagues.