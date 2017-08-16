Play

Hayward tweaked his hamstring at practice Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Hayward's injury is not thought to be serious at the moment. Los Angeles will likely monitor Hayward's progress and mobility over the next several days, but the team is acting as if he he'll be just fine moving forward.

