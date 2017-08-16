Chargers' Casey Hayward: Tweaks hammy at practice
Hayward tweaked his hamstring at practice Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Fortunately for the Chargers, Hayward's injury is not thought to be serious at the moment. Los Angeles will likely monitor Hayward's progress and mobility over the next several days, but the team is acting as if he he'll be just fine moving forward.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Returns to action•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined during Tuesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Injures left ankle during team drills•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns Pro Bowl nod in first season with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns league-leading sixth interception•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Snags interception in win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...