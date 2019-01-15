Chargers' Casey Hayward: Unable to replicate 2017 season
Hayward finished the 2018 campaign with 46 tackles (41 solo) and eight pass deflections across 16 games.
More notably, Hayward did not record a single interception all season, marking only the third time in his seven-year career and first time with the Chargers he's failed to pick off a pass during a given campaign. While the 29-year-old certainly would have liked to record more turnovers, it's difficult to do that when the opponent isn't throwing the ball near him, as opposing QBs attempted just 63 passes to Hayward's side of the field in 2018. Part of a deep and talented secondary, Hayward shouldn't be on many people's radars in terms of fantasy next season, but his role as a shutdown corner is invaluable to the likes of Desmond King, Derwin James and Adrian Phillips who all thrived in their respective roles this year.
