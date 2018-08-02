Chargers' Channing Stribling: Inks deal with Chargers
Stribling signed with the Chargers on Thursday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Stribling's signing comes as a result of young cornerback Jason Verrett being placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. While Stribling will be used as an extra body in the secondary during training camp, he should be considered a long shot to make Los Angeles' final roster.
