Chargers' Charlie Kolar: Agrees to three-year deal with LAC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolar agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Chargers on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Once Kolar's deal is made official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, he will become the league's highest-paid blocking tight end, per Garafolo. The deal includes $17 million in guaranteed money. Perhaps the Chargers see some untapped pass-catching potential in Kolar, who had just 30 catches across four regular seasons with the Ravens while being working behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
