Kolar reeled in three of four targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss versus the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.

Kolar was fighting for extra yardage after making a 19-yard grab for a first down in the first quarter when safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) jarred the ball loose, creating a turnover to set up a Denver touchdown. He managed two more catches for 18 yards the rest of the way, which was enough to make him the Chargers' most productive pass catcher in a game where quarterback Justin Herbert only threw for 121 yards. He projects to start as a blocking-first tight end again in a Week 6 tilt against the Chiefs.