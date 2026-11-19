Kolar (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Kolar led the Chargers in snaps at tight end (41) during Monday's game at Baltimore, but it appears he may have suffered a concussion at some point during the contest. He'll need to progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which includes gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, before he'll be allowed to return to game action. His level of activity at practice Thursday or Friday could give some indication as to any progress he makes ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets.