Kolar plans to undergo surgery to repair a broken forearm and is hopeful to return from injured reserve when first eligible for the Chargers' No. 1 game against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After signing a three-year, $24.3 million deal with the Chargers in March, Kolar had opened the season as the team's top tight end. He mostly operated as a blocker in the Chargers' first two games, contributing three receptions for 21 yards on three targets before exiting the second half of Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders due to the forearm fracture. With Kolar and David Njoku (fibula) both expected to be formally placed on IR within the next few days, Oronde Gadsden is likely to see a major uptick in snaps as the new No. 1 tight end on the depth chart.