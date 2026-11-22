Kolar (concussion) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.

Kolar showed up on the Chargers' first Week 11 injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to a concussion, and thereafter he managed just one limited session Friday before the team tagged him as questionable for Sunday. Despite his inability to practice fully this week and the prospect of gaining clearance from an independent neurologist shaped up as a difficult combination to overcome, he's available to the offense. Kolar will join Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku as L.A.'s active tight ends this weekend.