Kolar caught two of three passes for 16 yards during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday.

Kolar's 41 offensive snaps were by far the most among Chargers tight ends, well ahead of a returning David Njoku (19) and Oronde Gadsden (12), although the latter briefly left Monday's game due to an eye injury. That said, Kolar was held to two catches or fewer for the second time in three games, and he has not seen a red zone target from Justin Herbert since Week 6 against the Chiefs. Kolar has amassed a 15-145-0 receiving line on 23 targets across seven regular-season games heading into Week 11 against the Jets on Sunday.