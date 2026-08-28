Kolar caught his lone target for nine yards during the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Kolar worked as the Chargers' starting tight end Thursday, hauling in a nine-yard pass from Justin Herbert while playing five snaps (four on offense, one on special teams). Kolar, Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku are the top tight ends on the Chargers depth chart, but it's been Kolar who has been working more with the first-team offense during training camp. Still, Kolar's offensive output figures to be minimal this year, given that his 10 catches across 17 regular-season games with the Ravens last year was a career high for the 2022 fourth-rounder.