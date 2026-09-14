Kolar played 43 snaps (30 on offense, 13 on special teams) without showing up in the box score otherwise during the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kolar and David Njoku tied for the most offensive snaps among Chargers tied ends Sunday with Oronde Gadsden (10 snaps) a distant third. Kolar did not see a target from Justin Herbert during Sunday's loss, though that's not entirely surprising considering he posted a 10-142-2 receiving line (on 15 targets) across 17 regular-season games with the Ravens last year. Gadsden and Njoku figure to operate as the Chargers' pass-catching tight ends this season, with Kolar more heavily involved as a blocker and in goal line packages as an occasional red zone threat.