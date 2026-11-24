Kolar brought in his lone target for eight yards during the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Kolar was cleared to play Sunday after progressing through the league's concussion protocol, and his 30 offensive snaps were ahead of fellow tight ends David Njoku (25) and Oronde Gadsden (23). However, Kolar's eight-yard catch midway through the first quarter was the only pass that the fifth-year pro saw from Justin Herbert, although no Chargers pass catcher saw more than five targets other then Ladd McConkey (eight). Kolar has a 16-153-0 receiving line on 24 targets through eight regular-season games heading into Week 12 against the Patriots on Nov. 29.