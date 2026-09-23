Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Kolar (forearm) won't play Sunday in Buffalo but is expected to avoid placement on injured reserve, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

After undergoing surgery on his fractured left forearm Monday, Kolar had been expected to head to injured reserve and return after missing the minimum four games. However, Harbaugh noted that Kolar ended up receiving a more favorable prognosis than expected once surgery was completed, and the Chargers are now optimistic that the 27-year-old can return to action prior to their Week 7 bye. Kolar will still need to miss at least one game, and with David Njoku (fibula) still ticketed for IR, Oronde Gadsden appears likely to operate as Los Angeles' clear No. 1 tight end for Week 3.