Kolar (forearm) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kolar has missed the Chargers' last two games while recovering from a fractured left forearm that he sustained in Week 2 against the Seahawks. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice Wednesday, and his participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Broncos on Sunday. If Kolar is cleared to return, then he would likely split starting tight end duties with Oronde Gadsden, especially with David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve.