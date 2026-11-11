Kolar brought in all three of his targets for 31 yards in a 44-22 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Kolar has recorded three catches in four of his last five outings, although he's cracked 30-plus receiving yards in just two of those contests. The Chargers average a season-low 15.1 points per game, and their 201.9 receiving yards per game is ninth-fewest in the NFL, making pass catchers like Kolar hard to rely on for sustained production. The 0-8 Chargers will look to capture their first win of the season in Week 10 against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.