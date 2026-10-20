Kolar caught three of six targets for 20 yards during the Chargers' 22-6 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kolar finished fifth on the Chargers in receiving yards, but he was also second on the team in both catches and targets behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith (five catches on nine targets for 32 yards). Kolar has a 6-57-10 receiving line in his two outings since returning from a two-game absence due to a fractured forearm, but he's stuck in a Chargers offense that is one of the worst units in the league this season. The Chargers will look to regroup during the Week 7 bye before facing the Rams in Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1.