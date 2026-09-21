Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Kolar will go on injured reserve due to a forearm injury he sustained during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Kolar was spotted with his left arm in a sling following Sunday's loss, and the injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on IR. That means he will be forced to miss at least the next four games and is eligible to return for Week 8 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1. David Njoku (knee) is also set to go on IR, leaving Oronde Gadsden as the only healthy tight end on the Chargers' 53-man roster for the time being.