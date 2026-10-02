Kolar (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Kolar fractured his forearm during the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Raiders. He'll miss a second consecutive game due to his injury, but the positive news for the fifth-year tight end is that he ended Week 4 prep with a limited practice Friday. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Friday's session that Kolar is "doing everything and anything possible" to return to the field, and he could return as soon as Week 5 against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11. For now, Oronde Gadsden will serve as the Chargers' TE1, with Hayden Rucci also in the mix for offensive snaps.