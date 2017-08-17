Play

Chargers' Charmeachealle Moore: Placed on injured reserve

Moore (undisclosed) was reverted back to injured reserve after being waived/injured by the Chargers.

The details surrounding Moore's injury were not released, but the linebacker will be forced to sit out the 2017 season on the Chargers' IR as a result.

