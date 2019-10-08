Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: First professional attempt blocked
McLaughlin made two of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in the 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
McLaughlin, who is filling in for Michael Badgley (groin) after the starting kicker suffered a setback in his rehab, had his first professional field-goal attempt blocked in what proved to a laughably inept first half from the Chargers. McLaughlin did save his fantasy day by connecting on his next two attempts, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers' offensive woes to date have made rostering the team's kicker in fantasy a difficult proposition most weeks.
