McLaughlin signed a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With usual kicker Michael Badgley (groin) still a few weeks away after suffering a setback in his rehab, McLaughlin will get a shot at kicking duties. This news comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering punter Ty Long has filled in admirably the first three weeks, going 7-for-9 on field goals and making all nine of his extra points. McLaughlin will get a solid matchup in Week 5 against Denver, considering the Broncos have given up an average of 23 points per game this season.

