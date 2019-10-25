McLaughlin is expected to start Sunday against the Bears, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Despite earning a questionable designation for Sunday's game, it appears as if Michael Badgley (groin) is still not expected to play, making way for McLaughlin to record his fourth consecutive start. The undrafted rookie is currently five for seven on field-goal attempts, including a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Titans.