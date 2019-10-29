Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Long-distance woes continue
McLaughlin made one of two field-goal tries and both extra points in Sunday's 17-16 victory against the Bears.
With Michael Badgley (groin) still nursing an injury, McLaughlin earned another start this past Sunday. While the undrafted rookie was able to connect on a 20-yard field goal, he failed to do so on a 42-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. Badgley was spotted warming up prior to Sunday's contest, but he'll need to get cleared to perform kickoffs in order to take the field, so it's possible McLaughlin could start once again.
