McLaughlin made one of two field-goal tries and both extra points in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

McLaughlin missed a 43-yard try in the first half, so he has now converted on three of five field goals, including both attempts under 40 yards. His days in Los Angeles are likely numbered, as Michael Badgley (groin) will resume kicking this week. However, Badgley may not be ready for Sunday's game against the Titans, which would give McLaughlin one more game to prove himself to the other teams who may be looking for a new kicker midseason.