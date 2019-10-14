Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses another field goal
McLaughlin made one of two field-goal tries and both extra points in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
McLaughlin missed a 43-yard try in the first half, so he has now converted on three of five field goals, including both attempts under 40 yards. His days in Los Angeles are likely numbered, as Michael Badgley (groin) will resume kicking this week. However, Badgley may not be ready for Sunday's game against the Titans, which would give McLaughlin one more game to prove himself to the other teams who may be looking for a new kicker midseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...