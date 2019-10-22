Laughlin converted on both of his field-goal attempts as well as two extra points in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Titans.

Michael Badgley (groin) was seen warming up prior to Sunday's game, but he was unable to handle kickoff duties, thus prompting another start from McLaughlin. The undrafted rookie would see his role diminish in the coming weeks when Badgley eventually returns, but until then, McLaughlin remains a weekly consideration at kicker considering the Chargers' relative inability to convert in the red zone this season.