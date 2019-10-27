Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Starting again Sunday
McLaughlin will start at kicker against Chicago on Sunday.
McLaughlin is drawing the start for the fourth week in a row while Michael Badgley (groin) remains out. The rookie has hit all five of his extra point attempts and is 5-for-7 on field goal attempts over the past three weeks.
More News
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Likely gets another start•
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Posts perfect outing•
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Will start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses another field goal•
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: First professional attempt blocked•
-
Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Taking over as team's new kicker•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...