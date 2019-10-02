Chargers' Chase McLaughlin: Taking over as team's new kicker
McLaughlin agreed to a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Los Angeles has been without kicker Michael Badgley (groin) all season and aren't likely to get him back anytime soon after he suffered a setback in his rehab. As a result, McLaughlin will now get a shot at kicking duties, replacing punter Ty Long, who had connected on seven of nine field-goal attempts as a replacement for Badgley for the first four weeks. McLaughlin will get a solid matchup in Week 5 against the Broncos, who have given up an average of 23 points per game this season.
