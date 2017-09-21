Play

Hairston was placed on the Non-Football Illness list Thursday and has been ruled out for the year, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Hairston was expected to serve as a backup tackle for most of the 2017 season. The team signed offensive lineman Tyler Marz from the Titans' practice squad to take over that role in Hairston's absence.

