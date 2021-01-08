Harris played nine games in the 2020 season, compiling 37 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and a half sack.

For the second time in the past three seasons, Harris failed to play a full 16-game campaignn after previously missing just one game through the first seven years of his career. The 31-year-old noticeably struggled in pass coverage early in the season and never really got much better after coming off a multi-month stint on IR in Week 12. Harris, who has a $2 million roster bonus which activates on the third day of the 2021 league year, could possibly be a cap casualty with a number of key players needing, or receiving, big-money deals over the past two seasons.