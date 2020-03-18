Play

Harris agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The four-time Pro Bowler will move on from Denver after nine seasons with the Broncos, but he'll stick within the AFC West as he continues his career. The 30-year-old, who logged 56 tackles and one pick in 2019, should bolster an already formidable secondary that includes cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King and safety Derwin James. It's unclear whether Harris will occupy a spot on the outside or in the slot, as King also has the ability to play either cornerback position.

