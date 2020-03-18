Chargers' Chris Harris: Joins Chargers
Harris will sign with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 30-year-old, who logged 56 tackles and one pick in 16 games with the Broncos (his ninth season with the team) in 2019, will give the Chargers' secondary a major boost, while stepping right into a starting cornerback role with his new squad.
