Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that he doesn't expect Harris (foot) to return for this Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Harris broke a bone in his foot in late September and was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline to return. While it's been six weeks already, Lynn isn't rushing the 31-year old back. Michael Davis has played nearly every snap since Harris' injury, and he should maintain the starting gig opposite Casey Hayward until Harris returns from IR.