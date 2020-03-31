Chargers' Chris Harris: Playing slot in 2020
Harris expects to play slot cornerback for the Chargers in 2020, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The Broncos opted to move on from Harris this offseason, and the nine-year veteran found a new home with an AFC West rival. The Chargers boast a top-tier outside CB in Casey Hayward and two other capable options in Michael Davis and Desmond King (ankle), so having Harris focus on the slot makes sense on paper. For his career, Harris has averaged 3.7 tackles per game while picking off 20 passes in 139 contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.
-
2020 bounceback candidates
Ben Gretch names 12 players who are good bets to bounce back at their early ADPs.
-
Dynasty RB Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty running back tiers.
-
3/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
On today's podcast, the FFT guys make their picks for who will bounce back in 2020, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
3/30 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the results of our post-free agency non-PPR mock draft, comparing...