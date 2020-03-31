Harris expects to play slot cornerback for the Chargers in 2020, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos opted to move on from Harris this offseason, and the nine-year veteran found a new home with an AFC West rival. The Chargers boast a top-tier outside CB in Casey Hayward and two other capable options in Michael Davis and Desmond King (ankle), so having Harris focus on the slot makes sense on paper. For his career, Harris has averaged 3.7 tackles per game while picking off 20 passes in 139 contests.