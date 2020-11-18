Coach Anthony Lynn relayed Wednesday that Harris (foot) is expected to remain out Sunday against the Jets, but the team has opened the 21-day window for the cornerback to come off IR, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

The team will want to get a closer look at Harris in practice before activating him, but it sounds like he has a real shot at returning to action in Week 12 against the Bills. Harris registered 15 tackles over the season's first three weeks but hasn't played since.